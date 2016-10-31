Prescott rallies Cowboys to OT win over Eagles 29-23

1:46 Hotdoggers rack up miles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences traveling in iconic Wienermobile Pause

0:37 Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

0:56 Video released of woman shooting at burglars during Georgia home invasion

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team