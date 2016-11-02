Grizzlies beat winless Pelicans 89-83 in OT

JaMychal Green scored 21 points, Mike Conley added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the still-winless New Orleans Pelicans 89-83 in overtime Wednesday night.
James Ennis had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis, while Zach Randolph finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, part of the Grizzlies outrebounding the Pelicans 52-43.
Lance Stephenson led New Orleans with 21 points and six assists, while Langston Galloway and rookie Buddy Hield had 18 points each. Anthony Davis, the league's second-leading scorer, was limited to 10 points, connecting on only 3 of 13 shots as New Orleans lost its fifth straight.
The game was sloppy with both teams committing at least 20 turnovers, and neither team shooting 38 percent.
The game was tied 75-75 at the end of regulation as Davis' 26-footer that banked of the backboard and then hit the rim on the way in.
