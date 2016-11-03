Golf Capsules

Rod Pampling shot an 11-under 60 on Thursday in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, missing a chance for a 59 when he parred the final two holes.
The 47-year-old Australian had two eagles and seven birdies to match the TPC Summerlin record. He left a 22-footer short on the par-3 17th, and missed from missed from 12 feet on the par-4 18th
"The putt on 17 just fell short in the jaws and on 18 I gave myself a bad read," Pampling said. "I thought it was straight, but it just had that little left to right."
Brooks Koepka and John Huh shot 62, and Billy Horschel opened with a 64. Luke List and Matt Jones shot 65, and Jon Rahm also was 6 under with two holes left when play was suspended because of darkness.
Pampling hit a 3-iron for a tap-in eagle on the par-5 16th.
"Just one of those as soon as I hit it, I knew it was good," Pampling said. "Didn't know it was that good where I could just tap it in, but I knew it was good."
Pampling had the lowest score in his PGA Tour career that features two victories. Chip Beck set the tournament record of 59 in 1991 at Sunrise.
Pampling chipped in from 70 feet for birdie on the par-4 third, holed a 9-footer on the par-4 fourth and holed out with a 9-iron from 134 yards for eagle on the par-4 sixth. He hit a 95-yard shot to 2 feet on the par-4 seventh, and two-putted for birdie on the par-5 ninth.
He hit a 127-yard shot to 2 1/2 feet on the par-4 11th, chipped to set up a birdie on the par-5 13th, made a 10-footer on the par-4 15th, and eagled the 16th.
TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN
ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — South Africa's George Coetzee birdied three of his final four holes for a 7-under 64 and a one-stroke lead in the Turkish Airlines Open.
Coetzee had eight birdies and one bogey at the Regnumat Carya Golf & Spa Resort.
Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen shot a 65. Spain's Jorge Campillo had a hole-in-one on the par-3 14th and finished at 66 along with Austria's Bernd Wiesberger, Italy's Matteo Manassero and China's Li Haotong.
