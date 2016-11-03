Crawford gets shutout as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 4-0

Corey Crawford made 38 saves in his second shutout in three games, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.
Marian Hossa had two goals, Jonathan Toews also scored and the Blackhawks killed off three more penalties to run their streak to 12 after an awful start to the season for their penalty-killers.
Artemi Panarin added his fifth of the season off a slick pass from Patrick Kane in the third, closing out Chicago's seventh win in nine games overall.
Colorado dominated parts of the first and second periods, but Crawford was on top of his game again. He stopped Tyson Barrie about 5 minutes into the first, and denied Matt Duchene on a breakaway in the second. He also had a sharp glove save on Barrie at 9:34 of the third.
Comments