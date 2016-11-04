By a nose: Beholder upsets Songbird to win BC Distaff

Beholder edged Songbird by a nose to win the $2 million Distaff on opening day of the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita, handing the 3-year-old filly her first loss in 12 races.
It was a thrilling finish to the four Cup races Friday, three of which involved New York-based long shots winning on an 80-degree day.
Nine Cup races will be run on Saturday, capped by the $6 million Classic in which California Chrome is the early favorite.
Ridden by Hall of Famer Gary Stevens, Beholder ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.20 and paid $8.60, $3.60 and $3 as the 3-1 third choice.
It was her third Cup victory, having won the Distaff in 2013 and the Juvenile Fillies in 2012. She was supposed to have run in last year's Classic at Keeneland against male horses, but developed a fever.
The Distaff was Beholder's final career race, ending on her home track, where she was never worse than second in 16 starts at Santa Anita. She finished with 18 career victories. The 6-year-old mare is a three-time Eclipse Award winner.
Songbird returned $3.20 and $2.80 as the even-money favorite under Hall of Famer Mike Smith. The loss spoiled her 11-0 career record.
"You saw the real Beholder show up today, maybe even the best race she ever ran in her life," Smith said, "and she had to do it to beat us."
When the win photo was shown on the video board, the announced crowd of 45,763 roared at the slight margin between Beholder and Songbird, who was along the rail with Beholder on her outside.
"Other than losing it was an amazing, amazing race," Smith said. "That much more and I'd have been the one hooraying."
Songbird set the pace through the early stages of the race, with I'm a Chatterbox and Beholder in close pursuit.
On the far turn, I'm a Chatterbox and Beholder both went after Songbird but by the top of the stretch it was a two-horse duel Beholder and the 3-year-old filly. They kept it up through the stretch, with neither horse willing to give an inch. Nor were their veteran jockeys: the 53-year-old Stevens and 51-year-old Smith.
"I put my head in front and Songbird came back again," Stevens said. "She put Songbird away three different times through the stretch, and she kept coming back, like she wouldn't go away."
Smith thought he could put a length or two between his filly and Beholder when they got to the far turn.
"But, man, she jumped on me," he said of Beholder. "I couldn't do it."
Mandella earned his ninth career Cup victory, along with sharp farewell from Beholder.
"She kicked me on the way out," he said. "She's 90 percent of the time the sweetest thing you could find. The other 10 percent is dynamite."
Forever Unbridled was another 1 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $4.40 to show.
Stellar Wind, the 5-2 second choice who finished second last year, finished fourth in the eight-horse field.
I'm a Chatterbox was fifth, followed by Curalina and Land Over Sea.
Argentina-bred Corona Del Inca fractured her right front leg in the race. She was pulled up at the top of the stretch by jockey Pablo Falero. The 5-year-old mare had her leg splinted and she was taken to the track's equine hospital for X-rays and further evaluation.
The day's biggest upset belonged to Smith aboard 11-1 shot Tamarkuz, who won the $1 million Dirt Mile by 3 1/2 lengths for trainer Kiaran McLaughlin. It was Smith's 23rd career Cup victory; he leads all jockeys in victories and money won in the world championships.
In the $1 million Juvenile Turf, 6-1 shot Oscar Performance won by 1 1/4 lengths, giving jockey Jose Ortiz and trainer Brian Lynch their first Cup victories.
Trained by Chad Brown, 6-1 shot New Money Honey won the $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf by a half-length under Javier Castellano.
