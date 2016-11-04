Tigers add Russell, Logue to front office

The Detroit Tigers have hired Mike Russell as a special assistant to the general manager and Jim Logue as a baseball analytics manager.
Russell was on the major league scouting staff for the Tigers from 2002-14. He spent the past two seasons as a special assistant to baseball operations with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Russell oversaw Arizona's pro scouting department and advised on player trades and acquisitions.
Russell was inducted into the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame in 2013.
Logue has worked in a variety of roles with the New York Yankees since 2007.
The Tigers announced the moves Friday.
