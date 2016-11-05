Aaliyah Bell scores 18 to lead CVCC women to win

The Chattahoochee Valley Community College women’s basketball team routed Southern Union 75-40 on Saturday afternoon.
The win evened the Lady Pirates’ record at 1-1.
Aaliyah Bell (18), Velencia Johnson (17) and Katelyn Marshall (16) combined to score 51 points for CVCC.
Bria Reeves led Southern Union with 17.
CVCC will host Central Georgia Tech at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Saturday at Southern Union
CVCC (75)
Aaliyah Bell 18, Velencia Johnson 17, Katelyn Marshall 16, Anesha Smith 6, Brittany Williams 5, Kelsie Towns, Courtney Baker 4, DeeDee McLane 2, Destani Parks 2.
Southern Union (40)
Bria Reeves 17, Malariah Ransom 6, Tykease Williams 6, Cami Melson 4, Adreaona Bowen 4, Langley 2, Arit Asanga 1.
