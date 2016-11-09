Georgia St buys Turner Field, plans to convert to football

Georgia State has received approval to purchase Turner Field for $22.8 million, clearing the way to convert the former home of the Atlanta Braves into a college football stadium.
The Panthers plan to move into the stadium next season after playing at the much larger Georgia Dome since the program was launched in 2010.
The 68-acre site was sold in August to the Georgia State Foundation. On Wednesday, the Board of Regents gave the go-ahead for the university to purchase 38 acres that includes the stadium and a neighboring parking lot where a baseball field will be constructed.
The remainder of the site will be sold and leased to Georgia State's development partner, Carter and Associates. The company plans to develop private housing, retail and corporate facilities around the stadium.
