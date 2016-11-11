Walker's 22 points lead Oakland past Bowling Green, 78-70

Martez Walker scored 22 points and Oakland took control midway through the first half to post a season-opening win over Bowling Green, 78-70 on Friday night.
Sherron Dorsey-Walker hit a pair of free throws with nine minutes left in the first half to give the Golden Grizzlies the lead for good, 19-18, and Oakland pushed that lead to 35-29 at intermission.
Oakland led by as many as 14 points in the second half while converting 21 of 26 attempts from the free-throw line and posting a 47-39 edge on the boards.
Walker, who averaged 10.5 points per game a year ago, hit 7 of 18 from the field and converted all six of his free-throw attempts. Dorsey Walker added 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, all off the defensive glass.
Wes Alcegaire scored 19 points to lead Bowling Green and Zack Denny added another 15.
Comments