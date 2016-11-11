Burnett helps Ole Miss hold off Tennessee-Martin 86-83

Deandre Burnett scored 23 points and drilled two decisive free throws with 9.5 seconds remaining to give Mississippi an 86-83 win over UT Martin in the season-opening game for both teams on Friday night.
Terence Davis scored 19 points, Rasheed Brooks had 12 and Cullen Neal added 10 for the Rebels, who survived two Skyhawks shots in the final five seconds.
Matthew Butler led UT Martin with 25 points, including three 3-point shots in the final three minutes that wiped out a 76-66 Ole Miss lead. Jacolby Mobley scored 17 points, while Kedar Edwards and Javier Martinez added 11 points apiece.
Ole Miss finished 27 of 56, 48 percent, from the field but struggled at the free throw line, managing 25 of 37, 67.6 percent. The Rebels had a 44-40 rebounding edge, including a game-high 13 boards from Justas Furmanavicius.
Comments