Collins' double double lead Wake Forest past Radford, 80-59

John Collins had career highs of 18 points and 12 rebounds as Wake Forest defeated Radford 80-59 in the season opener Friday night.
Keyshawn Woods scored nine of his 14 points in the first 12 minutes of the second half in his Wake Forest debut.
Bryant Crawford also added 14 points and eight assists for the Demon Deacons, but went down with an apparent injury with less than two minutes to play.
Wake Forest shot 62.5 percent from the field in the second half.
Ed Polite Jr. paced Radford with 11 points.
Woods, a redshirt sophomore who sat out last season after transferring from Charlotte, scored all but three of his points in the second half. He made consecutive jumpers as part of a personal 5-0 run as the Demon Deacons built a 56-39 edge.
Wake Forest racked up 10 blocked shots, contributing to Radford's 35.8-percent shooting from the field.
