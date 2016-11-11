Pitt beats Eastern Michigan 93-90 in 2OT in Stallings' debut

Jamel Artis scored 27 points and head coach Kevin Stallings survived a season-opening scare in his Pittsburgh debut, beating Eastern Michigan 93-90 in double overtime Friday night.
The Panthers led all of regulation but were unable to put away the Eagles. Sheldon Jeter's jumper and some clutch free-throw shooting in double overtime sealed the win for Pitt.
The 6-foot-7 Artis made 11 of 12 free throws and started a new role under Stallings as a point guard. Michael Young put up 26 points and 10 rebounds and Jeter finished with 12 points.
Eastern Michigan did most of its damage inside. Tim Bond had 21 points as the Eagles outscored Pitt in the paint 48-20. James Thompson IV had eight points and 13 rebounds, seven on the offensive glass. Bond and Thompson fouled out early in overtime.
