November 12, 2016 7:13 PM

Jordan carries Georgia Tech past No. 18 Virginia Tech

By JIMMY ROBERTSON

Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va.

Georgia Tech backup quarterback Matthew Jordan rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 30-20 upset of No. 18 Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Jordan, who made his first career start in place of an injured Justin Thomas, helped make the Yellow Jackets (6-4, 3-4 ACC) bowl eligible. He repeatedly gashed the Hokies’ defense, carrying the ball 32 times and scoring on runs of 53 and 3 yards.

Marcus Marshall added 143 yards rushing and a score for the Yellow Jackets, who rushed for 309 yards.

Virginia Tech (7-3, 5-2, No. 14 CFP), which was looking to clinch the ACC’s Coastal Division crown, played its worst game of the season. The Hokies turned the ball over four times, botched a short field-goal attempt, and had a terrible snap right before halftime that ultimately led to Jordan’s 3-yard touchdown run. That score gave them a 20-0 halftime lead.

The Hokies’ Jerod Evans threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores - the latter two coming with the game already decided.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets’ defense gave up 636 yards of offense in a 48-20 loss at North Carolina a week ago, but the group held Virginia Tech to 437 yards and sacked Evans five times.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies need to find their groove on offense. They only mustered a field goal in the second half against Duke a week ago and didn’t score in the first half against Georgia Tech. The Hokies had 182 of their yards on their final two drives when trailing 30-7.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Returns home for the final home game of the season and takes on Virginia, the last-place team in the ACC’s Coastal Division.

Virginia Tech: Travels to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame in the first meeting between the two programs.

 

Georgia Tech

6

14

0

10

30

Virginia Tech

0

0

7

13

20

First Quarter

GT—FG Butker 40, 10:49

GT—FG Butker 39, 2:01

Second Quarter

GT—Jordan 53 run (Butker kick), 8:06

GT—Jordan 3 run (Butker kick), :30

Third Quarter

VT—Ford 5 pass from Evans (Slye kick), 12:40

Fourth Quarter

GT—FG Butker 35, 11:01

GT—M.Marshall 56 run (Butker kick), 9:16

VT—Evans 8 run (Slye kick), 4:37

VT—Evans 7 run (run failed), :37

GT

VT

First downs

15

25

Rushes-yards

58-309

33-121

Passing

34

316

Comp-Att-Int

2-7-0

32-47-2

Return Yards

16

107

Punts-Avg.

6-36.83

4-38.25

Fumbles-Lost

3-0

3-2

Penalties-Yards

7-35

4-35

Time of Possession

35:55

24:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Georgia Tech, M.Marshall 19-143, Jordan 32-121, Lynch 2-24, Willis 3-21, (Team) 2-0. Virginia Tech, Evans 18-75, McMillian 10-39, Phillips 1-12, Rogers 1-7, Ma.Williams 1-4, Carroll 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 18).

PASSING—Georgia Tech, Jordan 2-7-0-34. Virginia Tech, Evans 32-45-2-316, (Team) 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING—Georgia Tech, Jeune 1-24, Stewart 1-10. Virginia Tech, Phillips 10-82, Ford 8-85, Carroll 5-65, Rogers 4-37, Hodges 3-22, McMillian 1-17, Murphy 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

