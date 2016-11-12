Jordan carries Georgia Tech past No. 18 Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech backup quarterback Matthew Jordan rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 30-20 upset of No. 18 Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Jordan, who made his first career start in place of an injured Justin Thomas, helped make the Yellow Jackets (6-4, 3-4 ACC) bowl eligible. He repeatedly gashed the Hokies’ defense, carrying the ball 32 times and scoring on runs of 53 and 3 yards.
Marcus Marshall added 143 yards rushing and a score for the Yellow Jackets, who rushed for 309 yards.
Virginia Tech (7-3, 5-2, No. 14 CFP), which was looking to clinch the ACC’s Coastal Division crown, played its worst game of the season. The Hokies turned the ball over four times, botched a short field-goal attempt, and had a terrible snap right before halftime that ultimately led to Jordan’s 3-yard touchdown run. That score gave them a 20-0 halftime lead.
The Hokies’ Jerod Evans threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores - the latter two coming with the game already decided.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets’ defense gave up 636 yards of offense in a 48-20 loss at North Carolina a week ago, but the group held Virginia Tech to 437 yards and sacked Evans five times.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies need to find their groove on offense. They only mustered a field goal in the second half against Duke a week ago and didn’t score in the first half against Georgia Tech. The Hokies had 182 of their yards on their final two drives when trailing 30-7.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: Returns home for the final home game of the season and takes on Virginia, the last-place team in the ACC’s Coastal Division.
Virginia Tech: Travels to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame in the first meeting between the two programs.
Georgia Tech
6
14
0
10
—
30
Virginia Tech
0
0
7
13
—
20
First Quarter
GT—FG Butker 40, 10:49
GT—FG Butker 39, 2:01
Second Quarter
GT—Jordan 53 run (Butker kick), 8:06
GT—Jordan 3 run (Butker kick), :30
Third Quarter
VT—Ford 5 pass from Evans (Slye kick), 12:40
Fourth Quarter
GT—FG Butker 35, 11:01
GT—M.Marshall 56 run (Butker kick), 9:16
VT—Evans 8 run (Slye kick), 4:37
VT—Evans 7 run (run failed), :37
GT
VT
First downs
15
25
Rushes-yards
58-309
33-121
Passing
34
316
Comp-Att-Int
2-7-0
32-47-2
Return Yards
16
107
Punts-Avg.
6-36.83
4-38.25
Fumbles-Lost
3-0
3-2
Penalties-Yards
7-35
4-35
Time of Possession
35:55
24:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Georgia Tech, M.Marshall 19-143, Jordan 32-121, Lynch 2-24, Willis 3-21, (Team) 2-0. Virginia Tech, Evans 18-75, McMillian 10-39, Phillips 1-12, Rogers 1-7, Ma.Williams 1-4, Carroll 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 18).
PASSING—Georgia Tech, Jordan 2-7-0-34. Virginia Tech, Evans 32-45-2-316, (Team) 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING—Georgia Tech, Jeune 1-24, Stewart 1-10. Virginia Tech, Phillips 10-82, Ford 8-85, Carroll 5-65, Rogers 4-37, Hodges 3-22, McMillian 1-17, Murphy 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Comments