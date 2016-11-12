Aho gets first 2 NHL goals, Canes beat Capitals 5-1

Rookie Sebastian Aho scored his first two NHL goals, Jordan Staal had a goal and three assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday night.
Aho added an assist, Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and three assists and Victor Rask also scored for Carolina. Cam Ward made 20 saves.
Washington was coming off an overtime win in Chicago on Friday night.
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored with 7:58 left in the first period to put Washington ahead 1-0, but backup Philipp Grubauer stopped only 33 of 37 shots.
Aho scored 35 seconds later, getting his first career goal from a sharp angle to tie it.
