Ogunbowale leads top-ranked Irish to 67-36 win over Fordham

Arike Ogunbowale scored 13 points to help top-ranked Notre Dame beat Fordham 67-36 on Monday night in a preseason WNIT quarterfinal game.
Ogunbowale, who earned ACC player of the week honors earlier in the day, had a steal and layup to put the Irish up by 20 points early in the fourth quarter, just four minutes after Fordham had cut the lead to eight.
Lindsay Allen finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Irish (2-0).
G'mrice Davis led Fordham (1-1) with nine points and 15 rebounds.
After shooting over 52 percent in a 60-point win over Central Michigan to open the season, Notre Dame shot 42 percent against Fordham, including making just one of eight 3-pointers.
The Rams weren't any better, shooting just 23 percent.
The Irish hit just one of their first 12 shots to open the second half after ending the first half by going scoreless for nearly three minutes before Allen's leaner in the paint gave them a 14-point halftime advantage.
Anna Kelly's jumper from the left corner with three minutes left in the third quarter cut Notre Dame's lead to 36-28, but the Irish got a spark from an unlikely source.
Reserve center Kristina Nelson scored the next six points while grabbing a pair of offensive rebounds, and Kathryn Westbeld's basket in the paint gave the Irish a 16-point lead.
Notre Dame turned it into a rout in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rams 20-4 in the final 10 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
Fordham: Head coach Stephanie Gaitley remains stuck at 99 wins in her sixth year at Fordham, which is making its first appearance in the preseason WNIT. This game also marked the first time Fordham has faced the nation's top-ranked team.
Notre Dame: Jackie Young, last year's Naismith National High School Player of the Year, sat out a second game with a thumb injury, but could be back on Thursday as the Irish continue working toward their second ever preseason WNIT championship (2004).
UP NEXT
Fordham: The Rams play a consolation game on either Friday or Saturday against an opponent yet to be determined.
Notre Dame: The Irish host Green Bay in the WNIT semifinal round on Thursday
