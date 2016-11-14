Pacers top Vogel, Magic 88-69

C.J. Miles made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and the Pacers spoiled Frank Vogel's return to Indiana with an 88-69 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
Vogel coached the Pacers for more than five seasons before he was let go in May. He was quickly scooped up by Orlando, and it looks as if he has plenty of work to do with the Magic.
Paul George had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for Indiana, which pulled away in the second half. Monta Ellis also scored 13 points, and Jeff Teague finished with 11.
The Magic shot 32 percent from the field.
