November 14, 2016 9:54 PM

Matthews scores 22 as No. 21 Rhode Island tops Marist 107-65

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
KINGSTON, R.I.

E.C. Matthews scored 22 points and Hassan Martin had 15 points and 10 rebounds Monday night to lead No. 21 Rhode Island to a 107-65 victory over Marist in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament.

Kuran Iverson and Jared Terrell scored 14 apiece for the Rams (2-0), who are making their first appearance in The Associated Press Top 25 since 2007-08.

Khallid Hart scored 19 points and Brian Parker had 18 for Marist (0-2). URI shot 57 percent from 3-point range and outrebounded the Red Foxes 43-21.

Marist scored the first five points of the game and led 7-2 before the Rams reeled off 16 in a row. Rhode Island scored six of the last seven points in the first half to open a 25-point lead at the break and then added the first five points of the second.

