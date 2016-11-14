Matthews scores 22 as No. 21 Rhode Island tops Marist 107-65

E.C. Matthews scored 22 points and Hassan Martin had 15 points and 10 rebounds Monday night to lead No. 21 Rhode Island to a 107-65 victory over Marist in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament.
Kuran Iverson and Jared Terrell scored 14 apiece for the Rams (2-0), who are making their first appearance in The Associated Press Top 25 since 2007-08.
Khallid Hart scored 19 points and Brian Parker had 18 for Marist (0-2). URI shot 57 percent from 3-point range and outrebounded the Red Foxes 43-21.
Marist scored the first five points of the game and led 7-2 before the Rams reeled off 16 in a row. Rhode Island scored six of the last seven points in the first half to open a 25-point lead at the break and then added the first five points of the second.
