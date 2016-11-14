No. 12 Louisville runs away to 91-58 win over William & Mary

V.J. King scored 17 points and Deng Adel added 16, including eight during Louisville's 10-0 run to close the first half, to help the 12th-ranked Cardinals pull away from William & Mary for a 91-58 victory Monday night.
Louisville (2-0) initially struggled against the Tribe's up-tempo style, going scoreless for 3:06 and allowing William & Mary to pull to 34-31 with 2:13 remaining in the first half. Adel took charge over the final 1:31 with five free throws and a 3-pointer during the spurt that gave the Cardinals some space entering the break.
Louisville then outscored William & Mary 10-2 over the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second half to lead 54-33 and held the Tribe without a basket for nearly 6 minutes.
Quentin Snider and Jaylen Johnson each added 13 points for Louisville, which held William & Mary (1-1) to 23 percent shooting in the second half and 31 percent overall.
Omar Prewitt and Nathan Knight had 14 points apiece for the Tribe, who shot 6 of 29 from 3-point range in losing their first meeting with Louisville in 64 years.
THE BIG PICTURE
William & Mary: One game after making a school-record 22 steals against Bridgewater, the Tribe managed just two against Louisville. More importantly, they committed 16 turnovers leading to 22 points.
Louisville: The Cardinals shot 46 percent, outrebounded William & Mary 49-42 and saw some bright spots in their perimeter shooting. They went 6 of 12 from beyond the arc in the second half after going 4 of 16 in the first 20 minutes, which followed a 3-of-15 showing in the opener.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Thursday's home game against Long Beach State might have a bigger impact on Louisville's ranking next week.
UP NEXT
William & Mary: Hosts Presbyterian on Saturday.
Louisville: Hosts Long Beach State on Thursday. The Cardinals lead the series 2-0, with their most recent win over the 49ers coming on Dec. 30, 2014 (63-48).
Comments