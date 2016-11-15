Lisicki at Kooyong, women return to Australian Open warmup

Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki will play at the Kooyong Classic in January, as women's matches return to the Australian Open warmup event for the first time since 1993.
Organizers on Wednesday said the 2013 Wimbledon runner-up will join Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic and Sorana Cirstea of Romania in women's round-robin play.
Bernard Tomic, David Goffin and Richard Gasquet are confirmed starters in the eight-man draw for the Jan. 10-13 exhibition tournament which is staged annually in the week preceding the Australian Open.
The Kooyong Classic is held at the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, a former venue for the Australian Open, each year since 1988 after the season's first tennis major moved to Melbourne Park.
Pat Cash won the inaugural title, and Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi are among the other former champions.
