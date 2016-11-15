LeBron scores 28 as Cavs edge Raptors 121-117 for 9th win

LeBron James had 28 points and 14 assists, Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors 121-117 on Tuesday night to match the best start in franchise history after 10 games.
It was another tense matchup between the teams who met in last season's Eastern Conference finals and could get there again.
Channing Frye's 3-pointer from the top of the key with 59 seconds left put the Cavs up by one. Cleveland then buckled down on defense, holding the Raptors scoreless until letting Kyle Lowry make a layup with 2.8 seconds left.
Kevin Love added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavs, who are 9-1 for the first time since 1976-77.
Lowry scored 28 and DeMar DeRozan added 26 for the Raptors.
