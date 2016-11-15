Bonam leads Utah to 96-53 blowout over Concordia

Lorenzo Bonam scored 17 points as Utah eased past Concordia 96-53 on Tuesday evening.
Utah put the game away early in the first half with a 19-2 run that push the lead to 32-11. The Utes shot 51.4 percent in the first 20 minutes and improved their ball control from the first game with just three first-half turnovers.
Bonam bounced back from a horrific seven-turnover opener with just one against Concordia. Kyle Kuzma finished with 13 points and eight rebounds and Tyler Rawson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Parker Van Dyke scored a career-high 15 to go along with five rebounds and four assists.
The Cavaliers were simply overmatched in every way. They didn't have the athleticism to keep up physically and outrebounded 51-33. Concordia weren't skilled enough and shot just 32 percent from the field, including 5 for 17 from beyond the 3-point line.
Christopher Edward scored a team-high 12 points for the Cavaliers while Latrell Wilson chipped in nine points.
