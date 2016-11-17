Oklahoma runs past Tulane for 89-70 win

Jordan Woodard had 22 points and seven assists while Rashard Odomes added 15 points to help Oklahoma pull away with an 89-70 win over Tulane in the first round of the Tire Pros Invitational on Thursday night.
In a game that was close throughout the first half, the Sooners' superior athleticism and depth took control in the second half as they increased a slim lead to a double-digit advantage for much of the final 20 minutes.
The Sooners (2-0) seemed to take control early in the second half when Kristian Doolittle and Woodard both knocked down big shots. Oklahoma went ahead by 10 points with 12:19 remaining when Woodard converted two free throws to make it 56-46.
Tulane kept close in the first half and trailed the Sooners only 38-35 at halftime. The Green Wave got strong performances from several players, including Cameron Reynolds, who had nine points and Von Julien came off the bench to add eight points in the first half.
Odomes led the Sooners in the opening half with seven points and Jordan Woodard added six points.
Reynolds led the Green Wave (1-2) with 19 points and both Ryan Smith and Malik Morgan added 10 points.
Both OU and Tulane shot in the 40 percent range in half where there were two lead changes with Tulane leading by as many as four points and the Sooners' biggest lead was eight points.
BIG PICTURE
Tulane: The Green Wave are athletic and can make it difficult on teams with their quickness to the paint and 3-point shooting. Ray Ona Embo was sometimes brilliant in his ability to break defenders down and either penetrate or pull up for a jumper on the perimeter.
Oklahoma: Facing their toughest competition so far this season, the young Sooners showed plenty of resolve in overcoming an aggressive shooting Tulane team. Woodard and Odomes made most of the big shots during the critical second-half run but freshmen Jordan Shepherd and Doolittle also contributed key points to help the Sooners pull away in the second half.
UP NEXT
Tulane: The Green Wave will face Arizona State in the second round of the Tire Pros Invitational on Friday night.
Oklahoma: The Sooners will take on Northern Iowa in the second round of the invite on Friday night.
