Killorn leads Lightning to 4-1 win over Sabres

Alex Killorn had a goal and assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning's offense showed no ill-effect from missing captain Steven Stamkos in cruising to a 4-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Nikita Kucherov, Nikita Nesterov and Brayden Point also scored, and Valtteri Filppula set up two goals with no-look passes in helping the Lightning win their third straight and improve to 6-2-1 in their past nine. The spread-out offensive contributions came in Tampa Bay's first game since Stamkos tore a ligament in his right knee during a 4-3 win at Detroit on Tuesday.
During the game at Buffalo, the Lightning announced Stamkos had surgery and is expected to miss four months.
Cody Franson scored for Buffalo, which dropped to 0-4-2 in its past six. It's a stretch in which the team's offense has dried up in managing just six goals.
Comments