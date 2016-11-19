Sports

November 19, 2016 9:46 PM

Thorpe scores 18, South Florida beats Rider 70-65

The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla.

Geno Thorpe scored six of his 18 points in the final 3:45 and tied a career high with five assists to help South Florida beat Rider 70-65 on Saturday night.

Redshirt freshman Tulio Da Silva scored a season-high 13 points, including 12 on 4-of-4 shooting in the second half, Malik Fitts added 11 points and Troy Holston scored 10.

Holston hit a 3-pointer and then Da Silva scored five in a row in an 8-0 run that gave USF (2-1) the lead, 63-60, for good with 6 minutes left.

After a 3-pointer by Xavier Lundy gave Rider (2-1) a 60-55 lead with 8:13 to play, the Broncs made just 2 of 11 from the field and committed seven turnovers. Rider made 3 of 20 (15 percent) from 3-point range.

Lundy had 16 points and nine rebounds and Jimmie Taylor added 15 points for the Broncs.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Auburn QB Sean White opens up about shoulder injury

View more video

Sports Videos