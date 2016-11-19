Thorpe scores 18, South Florida beats Rider 70-65

Geno Thorpe scored six of his 18 points in the final 3:45 and tied a career high with five assists to help South Florida beat Rider 70-65 on Saturday night.
Redshirt freshman Tulio Da Silva scored a season-high 13 points, including 12 on 4-of-4 shooting in the second half, Malik Fitts added 11 points and Troy Holston scored 10.
Holston hit a 3-pointer and then Da Silva scored five in a row in an 8-0 run that gave USF (2-1) the lead, 63-60, for good with 6 minutes left.
After a 3-pointer by Xavier Lundy gave Rider (2-1) a 60-55 lead with 8:13 to play, the Broncs made just 2 of 11 from the field and committed seven turnovers. Rider made 3 of 20 (15 percent) from 3-point range.
Lundy had 16 points and nine rebounds and Jimmie Taylor added 15 points for the Broncs.
Comments