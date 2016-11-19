NHL Capsules

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots in his second consecutive shutout, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Lightning, who extended their winning streak to four games and improved to 12-6-1.
The Flyers (8-8-3) lost in regulation for the first time since Nov. 11, ending a 2-0-1 streak. They went 0 for 5 on the power play.
In his previous appearance, Vasilevskiy made 24 saves for a 4-0 win over the New York Islanders. The Lightning haven't lost since, outscoring opponents 15-4 on a road trip that ends Monday night in Nashville.
KINGS 4, DEVILS 2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Carter scored his team-high seventh goal of the season and Peter Budaj made 21 saves to help Los Angeles beat New Jersey.
Tanner Pearson, Alec Martinez and Jake Muzzin, into an empty net, also scored for the Kings.
John Moore and Adam Lappin had the goals for New Jersey. After winning five straight, the Devils have lost their past two.
Kings center Anze Kopitar missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury.
Comments