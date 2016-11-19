Toledo surges late to beat Wright State 82-78

Jaelan Sanford had a career-high 23 points, Jonathan Williams scored 22 and Toledo used a late surge to overcome Wright State 82-78 on Saturday night.
The Rockets (2-1), who closed the game on a 17-6 run, took the lead for good at 77-76 on Williams' 3-pointer with 1:07 left. Sanford and Williams each added a pair of free throws and Nate Navigato tacked on one more in the final minute.
Mark Alstork had a career-best 39 points to lead Wright State (2-1). Alstork, who also had six rebounds and four assists, has scored at least 29 in each of the Raiders' games this season.
The Raiders took the lead with 8:39 left and extended to 72-65 at the end of a 9-4 spurt. Justin Mitchell added 15 points and Steven Davis added 11 for Wright State
Steve Taylor Jr. added 14 points for Toledo.
