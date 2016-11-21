Powers North Central's Whitens again AP 8-man Player of Year

In a community of 420 people and a school of 111 students, everybody can make a difference.
And whether they are teaming up on the playing field or throwing the ball around with fourth-graders on the playground, Jason Whitens and Bobby Kleiman are making a positive one around Powers North Central.
"If they don't win another football game or basketball game, their legacy is already set," North Central football coach Kevin Bellefeuil said. "To score 1,700 points in two years of football and win (55 straight games) in basketball. that's a legacy.
"But their real legacy is the way young kids in our community look up to them. In other towns, kids say they want to be like Odell Beckham or someone like that. These kids want to be like Jason Whitens or Bobby Kleiman."
Whitens and Kleiman headline the Associated Press All-State Team for eight-man football for the second straight season. They are joined by Deckerville's Austin Spaetzel and Reese Bays-Kramer, Crystal Falls Forest Park's Dan Nocerini, Ewen-Trout Creek's Jake Witt, Pickford's Wyatt Boik and Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian's Braydon Sherrod.
Whitens, the two-time Player of the Year, is an imposing quarterback with his 6-foot-5, 205-pound stature and his precision attack. He completed 91 of 127 passes during the regular season, good for 1,884 yards and 36 touchdowns.
"Jason can do it all," Bellefeuil said. "He spreads the ball around, drops the ball in where it needs to be, does a good job with audibles... and he's a fantastic leader."
Whitens, the Class D Player of the Year in basketball, entered the eight-man football final with 88 career touchdowns and two interceptions.
Kleiman missed the first three games of the season with illness but returned in dazzling fashion. The 5-11, 170-pound running back rushed for 502 yards and eight TDs on just 26 carries while going for 550 yards and 11 touchdowns on 21 receptions. He added seven return touchdowns.
"He can start, stop, go. I actually think he can change direction in midair" said Bellefeuil, who was selected Coach of the Year.
Nocerini was a force for Forest Park (8-1). The 6-2, 217-pound senior fullback ran for 2,181 yards and 39 TDs. He notched 10 tackles for loss and five interceptions at linebacker.
Junior receiver Witt put his 6-7, 230-pound frame to good use while hauling in 71 receptions for 1,698 yards and 25 touchdowns for Ewen-Trout Creek (1-8).
Boik packs a mighty punch in a 5-8, 165-pound package for Pickford (8-1), piling up 1,890 yards and 29 touchdowns at running back and 50 tackles at linebacker.
Sherrod was a man on the go for Tri-Unity (9-0). The 6-3, 185-pound senior quarterback completed 61 of 80 passes for 1,174 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 1,769 yards and 31 scores. He tallied six interceptions on defense and returned seven kicks for TDs.
Spaetzel is a repeat All-State pick for Deckerville (9-0). The 6-2, 220-pound senior defensive lineman collected 109 tackles, including 20 for loss.
Bays-Kramer provided even more pop for Deckerville, as the 6-0, 195-pound senior linebacker tallied 118 stops with seven sacks and was a key figure at offensive guard.
