Sabres score 3 power-play goals in 4-2 win over Flames

Kyle Okposo had a goal and an assist, helping the Buffalo Sabres bust an offensive slump with three power-play goals in a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Monday night.
Johan Larsson, Matt Moulson and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Sabres, who reached three goals in a game for the first time in 11 chances, since a 3-1 win at Winnipeg on Oct. 30. Buffalo has won consecutive games for just the second time this season.
Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary, which is coming off a 3-2 win at Detroit on Sunday night. Buffalo got two assists each from Sam Reinhart and Taylor Fedun, who now has four assists in three games since being called up from the AHL.
Robin Lehner had 29 saves for the Sabres, and Brian Elliott turned away 28 shots for Calgary.
