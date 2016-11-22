Sports

November 22, 2016 8:01 PM

Thomas has 19 boards, 8 assists; UMass-Lowell beats MVSU

The Associated Press
LYNCHBURG, Va.

Isaac White scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, Jahad Thomas had career highs with 19 rebounds and eight assists and UMass-Lowell beat Mississippi Valley State 76-71 on Tuesday night in the Indiana Classic.

Thomas had the most rebounds by a UMass-Lowell player since Leo Parent grabbed 20 on Feb. 8, 1979. Tyler Livingston. Ryan Jones and Matt Harris scored 11 points apiece while Cameron Wolter added 10 points for UMass-Lowell.

A 14-2 MSVU run, capped by Isaac Williams' 3-pointer, trimmed its deficit to 68-67 with 1:46 to play, but Harris answered with a layup and the River Hawks (2-4) made 6 of 8 foul shots in the final 56 seconds to seal it.

Amos Given had 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Michael Matlock scored nine and grabbed 15 rebounds for MVSU (0-5).

UMass-Lowell used a 19-2 run to open a 31-21 lead with 3:09 left in the first half and led the rest of the way.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

View more video

Sports Videos