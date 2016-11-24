Top 25 Capsules

Donovan Mitchell made two 3-pointers in the final 4 1/2 minutes and scored 14 points to help No. 10 Louisville beat Wichita State 62-52 on Thursday for a spot in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Quentin Snider also scored 14 points for the Cardinals (5-0). They will play Baylor for the title.
Wichita State (5-1) shot just 32 percent for the game, while Louisville — which shot 37 percent — helped itself by making 17 of 23 free throws and taking a 46-33 rebounding advantage.
Markis McDuffie and Shaquille Morris each scored 10 for the Shockers.
No. 20 BAYLOR 73, No. 24 MICHIGAN STATE 58
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Johnathan Motley scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half and Baylor beat Michigan State to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds — nearly all in the second half — for the Bears (5-0). They sprinted out of the break with a 12-2 run and shot 55 percent in the second half.
Freshman Miles Bridges had 15 points for the Spartans (3-3). They shot 39 percent in the second half, going 1 for 10 on 3-pointers.
TEMPLE 89, No. 25 FLORIDA STATE
NEW YORK (AP) — Quinton Rose scored 26 points, including two free throws with 2 seconds left, in Temple's victory over Florida State in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center.
Shizz Alston Jr. added 22 points, and Obi Enechionyia had with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (3-2). They will face West Virginia in the title game Friday.
Dwayne Bacon led the Seminoles (5-1) with 22 points.
No. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 89, ILLINOIS 57
NEW YORK (AP) — Nathan Adrian had 13 points and eight rebounds in West Virginia's victory over Illinois in the NIT Season Tip-Off.
Jevon Carter added 10 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists for the Mountaineers (4-0). Esa Ahmad and Elijah Macon each had nine points, and Teyvon Myers and Daxter Miles Jr. added eight each.
Michael Finke led Illinois (4-2) with 13 points, and Mike Thorne Jr. had 12.
No. 11 GONZAGA 82, QUINNIPIAC 62
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Williams and Zach Collins led a balanced offense with 13 points apiece, helping Gonzaga pull away from Quinnipiac in the first round of the AdvoCare Invitational at Disney World.
The Bulldogs (5-0) also got 10 points each from Jordan Mathews and Josh Perkins to advance to the semifinals of the eight-team tournament against Florida.
Peter Kiss paced Quinnipiac (0-3) with 18 points.
No. 21 IOWA STATE 73, INDIANA STATE 71
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Monte Morris scored 20 points and Iowa State took the lead for good in the final minute in the opening game of the AdvoCare Invitational at Disney World.
The Cyclones (4-0) will face Miami in the semifinals.
Joe Thomas shrugged off a poor shooting performance to put Iowa State ahead with a 3-pointer with 54 seconds remaining. Nazareth Mitrou-Long made one of two free throws with 7.6 seconds left, and Indiana State's hope for an upset ended when Brenton Scott's 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer.
Scott led Indiana State (2-2) with 20 points.
Comments