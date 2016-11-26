Get Miss Arizona USA a helmet and some pads

Miss Arizona showed she could take a hit and laugh it off.
Tommy Lynn Calhoun, the reigning Miss Arizona USA, could not get out of the way of Arizona quarterback Brandon Dawkins during Friday’s rivalry game against Arizona State in Tucson.
Dawkins rolled out of the pocket on a first-and-10 play during the second quarter and got shoved out of bounds. A game official avoided the sideline wreck with Dawkins, who plowed over Calhoun.
Her crown went flying as she and Dawkins tumbled to the ground. Calhoun wasn’t injured.
“I’m so good because I’m a physical therapy technician and I majored in kinesiology,” Calhoun told ESPN. “I like landed perfectly.”
Dawkins immediately apologized twice – immediately after the play and during Calhoun’s sideline interview.
“I owe her one,” he said after the Wildcats’ 56-35 victory. “She wants to go to dinner, I’ll take her any time.”
Last Sunday, a Fox Sports sound technician got barreled over by the Minnesota Vikings as they rumbled onto the field. Before that, a deer took down a runner during a cross country meet.
The Associated Press contributed.
