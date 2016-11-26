Youngstown State advances with 38-24 win over Samford

Jody Webb ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns to lead Youngstown State to a 38-24 win over Samford in an FCS playoff game Saturday.
Both of Webb's scores, including a 62-yard TD run, came in the fourth quarter as Youngstown State pulled away for the win.
Shane Kuhn, Tevin McCaster and Martin Ruiz each punched in 1-yard touchdown runs for Youngstown State (9-3), which held Samford to just 24 yards on the ground. Zak Kennedy kicked a 25-yard field goal.
Youngstown State will face third-seeded Jacksonville State in the second round next weekend.
Trailing 31-7 in the fourth quarter, Samford (7-5) trimmed the deficit with a 20-yard field goal from Reece Everett. Youngstown State responded with Webb's 62-yard TD run two plays later.
Samford's Devlin Hodges threw for 372 yards and connected with Kelvin McKnight for three touchdowns. Two of those scores came in the final 6:42 of the game.
