Harden has 38 in Rockets' 130-114 win over the Blazers

James Harden had 38 points and 10 assists for his seventh consecutive double-double, and the Houston Rockets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-114 on Sunday night.
Eric Gordon added 26 points including six 3-pointers for the Rockets, who have made at least 10 3-pointers in 16 straight games to match the NBA record set by the Warriors and Cavaliers last season. They finished the night with 17.
Gordon's 3-pointer gave the Rockets a 104-95 lead with just over 10 minutes left in the game. Damian Lillard's 3-pointer and Mason Plumlee's reverse layup closed the gap to 104-100, but the Blazers couldn't get closer and Trevor Ariza hit a 3 from the corner to put the Rockets up 111-100.
CJ McCollum scored 28 points and Lillard had 27 for the Blazers, who have struggled defensively this season and have losses in six of their last eight games.
The Rockets attempted an NBA-record 50 3-pointers and made 21 in a 117-104 victory at Sacramento on Friday night to open a five-game road trip. Harden had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Blazers beat New Orleans 119-104 at home on Friday night after struggling on a 1-4 road trip. Portland is missing starting forward Al-Farouq Aminu, who has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a calf injury. Ed Davis started in his place against the Rockets.
Lillard and McCollum combined for 20 points as the teams finished the first quarter knotted at 35. Allen Crabbe's 3-pointer midway through the second quarter put Portland up 50-46, but the Rockets went on a 9-0 run late in the half, capped by Harden's 3-pointer, to take a 57-52 lead.
Houston led 65-62 at the half, paced by Harden with 21 points.
Ryan Anderson hit a 3-pointer that made it 83-75 for the Rockets, who led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter. The Blazers pressured, coming within 94-93 late after Lillard made a pair of free throws.
Harden finished with five 3-pointers.
TIP INS
Rockets: Rookie Kyle Wiltjer has been traveling with the Rockets, although he hasn't played. Wiltjer, who went undrafted out of Gonzaga, is a Portland native and played for Jesuit High School, helping the team to three straight Oregon state championships.
Trail Blazers: Through its first 19 games, Portland has made more than 200 3-pointers, more than any Blazers team in franchise history.
UP NEXT
Rockets: Houston visits the Jazz on Tuesday.
Trail Blazers: Portland hosts the Pacers and former Blazers coach Nate McMillan on Wednesday.
