NHL Capsules

2:01 New program introduces students to skilled labor careers Pause

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:23 Hungry? How about duck breast and foie gras confit?

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

0:52 See for yourself:Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump