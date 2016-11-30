NHL Capsules

Jimmy Vesey scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 5:12 remaining to lift the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Rick Nash had a goal and an assist, Nick Holden also scored and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 19 shots to help the Rangers snap a four-game skid at home (0-3-1).
Hurricanes defenseman Ron Hainsey received a double-minor for hooking and an unsportsmanlike misconduct with 6:47 to go and Vesey took advantage 95 seconds later for his eight goal of the season and first since Nov. 12.
Viktor Stalberg scored twice in the first period in his return to New York for the first time since leaving the Rangers to sign with Carolina in the offseason. Cam Ward finished with 25 saves as the Hurricanes lost for the third time in four games.
SABRES 5, SENATORS 4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist in his season debut as Buffalo beat Ottawa.
Ryan O'Reilly scored twice for the Sabres, while Kyle Okposo and Sam Reinhart also scored. Robin Lehner started and gave up one goal on six shots before leaving late in the first period. Anders Nilsson replaced him and stopped 26 shots.
Mike Hoffman had three goals and an assist for the Senators, and Mark Stone also scored in his 200th NHL game. Craig Anderson, making his sixth straight start, made 23 saves.
Eichel had missed the first 21 games after spraining his left ankle ahead of the Sabres' season opener
BLACKHAWKS 2, PANTHERS 1, SO
CHICAGO (AP) — Richard Panik and Artemi Panarin scored in a shootout, and Chicago beat Florida in the Panthers' first game since Tom Rowe took over as interim coach.
Panik also scored in regulation and Corey Crawford made 38 saves in Chicago's first home game in 16 days. The Blackhawks went 3-3-1 on their 12-day circus trip.
Panarin beat Roberto Luongo with a slick backhand in the second round of the shootout. After Aleksander Barkov was stopped by Crawford at the other end, Panik converted his chance with a well-placed wrist shot past Luongo on the glove side.
Florida returned to the ice for the first time since coach Gerard Gallant was fired after a 3-2 loss at Carolina on Sunday night. Jaromir Jagr scored in the third period and Luongo made 32 saves, but the Panthers lost for the third time in four games.
FLYERS 3, BRUINS 2, SO
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored in the ninth round of a shootout to lift Philadelphia past Boston.
Steve Mason made 45 saves through overtime, and defenseman Michael Del Zotto and center Claude Giroux scored in regulation for the Flyers, who won their second straight.
David Krejci and Brad Marchand had the goals for the Bruins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Tuukka Rask turned aside 19 shots and seven of nine shooters in the tiebreaker.
Both goalies were outstanding in overtime. Mason snatched a shot by Krejci with about 30 seconds remaining, and Rask slid to his right to stop Giroux's one-timer.
JETS 3, DEVILS 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each scored his 13th goal of the season to help Winnipeg beat New Jersey.
Blake Wheeler had the other goal for the Jets, and Scheifele added an assist. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves in his fifth straight start for Winnipeg.
Devils rookie Miles Wood, with his first NHL goal, and Nick Lappin scored for New Jersey. Cory Schneider stopped 26 shots for the Devils, who had earned at least a point in their previous three games (1-0-2).
Winnipeg has won five straight at home.
CANUCKS 5, WILD 4
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sven Baertschi scored with 2:35 left in regulation to help Vancouver beat Minnesota.
Brandon Sutter and Ben Hutton each had a goal and an assist, and Loui Eriksson and Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver. Henrik Sedin and Troy Stecher had two assists each and Ryan Miller stopped 38 shots.
Erik Haula scored the tying goal late in the third for Minnesota. Jason Pominville had two goals, Jason Zucker added a goal and an assist, and Nino Niederreiter had two assists. Darcy Kuemper got the start with Devan Dubnyk given the night off and finished with 30 saves.
Baertschi, who has struggled to rediscover his scoring touch that emerged toward the end of last season, tipped Stecher's point shot to cap a crazy third period that saw the teams combine for five goals.
DUCKS 2, CANADIENS 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 39 saves and Anaheim got goals from Rickard Rakell and defenseman Cam Fowler to beat NHL-leading Montreal.
Andrew Shaw scored with 2 minutes left and Carey Price stopped 36 shots for the Canadiens.
Struggling just a few days ago, the Ducks suddenly look like a different team. They had lost three consecutive games before winning Friday at San Jose, the defending Western Conference champion.
Gibson was stellar in net, fending off his first 38 shots before Montreal, having pulled its goalie, got a late score from Shaw.
SHARKS 2, COYOTES 1, OT
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brent Burns scored a power-play goal 19 seconds into overtime and San Jose wrapped up a successful homestand.
Chris Tierney also scored and Martin Jones made 18 saves. The Sharks won four of five games on the homestand and improved to 8-3 overall at the Shark Tank this season.
Max Domi scored the lone goal for the Coyotes, who lost their fifth straight in San Jose. Mike Smith made 40 saves but had no chance on Burns' one-timer in overtime.
Martin Hanzal was called for high-sticking Melker Karlsson with 0.3 seconds left in regulation and the Sharks did not take long to capitalize in the extra period.
RED WINGS 3, STARS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Detroit beat Dallas.
Petr Mrazek stopped 34 shots for the Red Wings, who are 3-0-1 in their last four games for their best stretch in more than a month.
Kari Lehtonen made 17 saves for the Stars. He was pulled for an extra skater with more than 2 minutes left, and the Red Wings took advantage when Steve Ott scored an empty-net goal to make it 3-1 with 1:03 remaining.
Dallas, playing the second of back-to-back games on the road, has dropped two straight and won just three of its last nine overall.
MAPLE LEAFS 4, OILERS 2
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 10th goal of the season as Toronto got just its second road win of the season.
James van Riemsdyk, Nazem Kadri and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto, which has won two straight. Frederik Andersen stopped 28 shots.
Connor McDavid and Andrej Sekera scored for the Oilers, who have lost three in a row. Cam Talbot gave up four goals on 14 shots over the first two periods, and Jonas Gustavsson stopped all nine shots he faced in the third.
Matthews got the Maple Leafs on the scoreboard at 5:45 of the first, and van Riemsdyk made it 2-0 less than 3 minutes into the second. After Sekera pulled Edmonton within one, Kadri restored the two-goal lead at 6:00. Hyman extended Toronto's lead to 4-1 with just over 3 minutes remaining in the middle period.
PREDATORS 5, AVALANCHE 3
DENVER (AP) — Ryan Johansen and Austin Watson each had a goal and an assist to lead Nashville past Colorado.
Viktor Arvidsson, Mike Fisher and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators.
Pekka Rinne stopped 37 shots, improving to 17-7-2 in his career against the Avalanche. He also finished the month 9-1-2.
Johansen and Watson scored in the first 2:42 of the third period to put Nashville up 5-2. The Predators have won eight of 11.
Mikko Rantanen and Rene Bourque each had a goal and an assist, and Mikhail Grigorenko also scored for Colorado, which has started a five-game homestand 0-2-1.
BLUE JACKETS 5, LIGHTNING 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Anderson had a goal and two assists, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots and Columbus cruised past Tampa Bay.
Scott Hartnell had a goal and an assist, and William Karlsson, Alexander Wennberg and Sam Gagner also scored as the Blue Jackets beat the Lightning for the second time in five days. Columbus is 8-1-1 in its last 10 home games.
Columbus played sharp defense, kept the puck in Tampa Bay's end and created plenty of good looks and quality shots.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves, and Valtteri Filppula scored for the Lightning with less than 3 minutes left to spoil the shutout.
