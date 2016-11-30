Gibson makes 39 saves, Ducks hold off Canadiens 2-1

John Gibson made 39 saves and the Anaheim Ducks got goals from Rickard Rakell and defenseman Cam Fowler to beat the NHL-leading Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Andrew Shaw scored with 2 minutes left and Carey Price stopped 36 shots for the Canadiens (16-5-2).
Struggling just a few days ago, the Ducks (11-8-4) suddenly look like a different team. They had lost three consecutive games before winning Friday at San Jose, the defending Western Conference champion.
Gibson was stellar in net, fending off his first 38 shots before Montreal, having pulled its goalie, got a late score from Shaw.
The Canadiens dominated play in the first period but were unable to slip a goal past Gibson. They controlled the puck throughout and took the first eight shots on goal only to find the game still scoreless, despite a pair of early power plays.
The Ducks began to show signs of life at the end of the opening period, and when presented their first power play, quickly cashed in. Rakell tried to score on a wraparound from behind the net, but the puck deflected off Price's stick in front to Ryan Kesler, who tried to slap it in.
Instead, the puck bounced off Price again near the post where Rakell was waiting to poke it in for his ninth goal of the season.
Gibson turned away 15 shots in the first, and the Ducks made it 2-0 in the second. Coming up the left side, Fowler fired a shot that beat Price short side and just snuck inside the post.
It was Fowler's seventh goal of the season.
UP NEXT
Canadiens: Play at San Jose on Friday night.
Ducks: Play at Vancouver on Thursday night.
Comments