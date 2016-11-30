Montgomery has career night, No. 15 West Virginia women win

Lanay Montgomery scored a career-high 23 points and had 18 rebounds and six blocks for her third double-double of the season and No. 16 West Virginia women beat Morehead State 94-53 on Wednesday night.
Montgomery, who was 10 of 11 from the field, became the second player in program history with 20-plus points, 18-plus rebounds and five-plus blocks in a single game. The other was Georgeann Wells in 1984.
Tynice Martin hit a 3-pointer with 2:48 left in the first half to cap a 10-2 run and extend West Virginia's lead to 43-23. The Mountaineers were up 52-28 at halftime.
Martin finished with 17 points on 7-of-23 shooting for West Virginia (8-0). The Mountaineers are off to their best start since the 2010-11 season.
Miranda Crockett scored 18 points for Morehead State (5-3), which started its first out-of-state road trip of the season. Shay Steele added 15 points. The Eagles were 20 of 68 from the field (29.4 percent).
West Virginia has held every opponent this season to less than 40 percent shooting and has won 29 straight home games against nonconference opponents.
