Bullock scores career-high 36 in Providence's victory

Rodney Bullock scored a career-high 36 points and Providence defeated New Hampshire 76-62 on Wednesday night.
Bullock was 12 of 21 from the field, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers, and also had a team-high six rebounds for the Friars (5-2). Kyron Cartwright added 12 points and four assists and Jalen Lindsey scored 11 points.
Jaleen Smith scored 20 points, going over 1,000 in his career, and had seven rebounds for the Wildcats (4-2), who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Iba Camara added 10 points and Tanner Leissner grabbed nine rebounds to go with seven points.
A 17-2 run, including 11 points from Bullock, who ended the half with two 3-pointers, gave Providence a 39-23 lead at the intermission. The lead remained in double figures in the second half, reaching a high of 23.
The victory gave coach Ed Cooley his 200th career victory.
