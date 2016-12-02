Tipton turns back Pond Creek-Hunter for Class C title

Semaj McBride scored twice in Tipton's 28-26 victory over Pond Creek-Hunter in the Oklahoma Class C high school football title game Friday, but the Tigers had to turn away a 2-point try in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.
Tyler Kerr threw a 75-yard TD pass to Blake Rayner in the fourth period, but the Panthers' conversion failed.
McBride's 26-yard run tied the game at 6-6 in the second quarter, and his 30-yard interception return in the third quarter tied the game at 14-14. Andrew Lechuga's 69-yard interception return put Tipton up 22-14, and after Kerr scored from the 1 to make it 22-20, Shon-Claude Boothe's 16-yard run gave Tipton the margin it needed.
Tipton (13-1) lost four fumbles, while Pond Creek-Hunter (13-1) threw three interceptions. Pond Creek-Hunter outgained Tipton 242-240.
