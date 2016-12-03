JaCori Payne’s basket in final seconds keeps CSU perfect on the road

Columbus State’s JaCori Payne hit a layup with three seconds left in regulation and Marcus Dixon blocked a potential game-winning shot from West Georgia for a 86-84 win Saturday at The Coliseum in Carrollton.
“This was just an unbelievable game to be a part of and to watch our guys pull out another tough victory was awesome to see,” said CSU head coach Robert Moore. “We battled through so much to get this win against a very talented West Georgia team.
Payne finished with 19 points, as did Arben Camaj. Payne was 4-for-6 from the 3-point line and added five rebounds and two assists, while Arben Camaj was 4-for-4 from 3-point range with six rebounds and three blocks.
Darius Joell , Dixon and John Lambert scored 11, 10 and 10 points, respectively. Dixon led the team with nine rebounds and Joell led with five assists.
“It was like a heavyweight match with both teams going on long runs, but our guys found a way to settle in and played great team basketball down the stretch.”
Columbus State (5-0) led 59-47 with 14:34 left, but West Georgia (3-3) rallied and led 77-73 with 4:38 remaining.
CSU hosts Fort Valley State at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Lumpkin Center.
