Alabama dominant, much as expected

0:44 Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support Pause

0:48 Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

3:05 Children of woman killed Monday grieve while remembering her spirit and kindness

1:18 Improvements coming for the bridge spanning "The River That Binds Us.... Together"

1:39 Attorney for Peachtree Mall shooting suspect says client is working mother who maintains her innocence

0:47 Be there the moment Jordan Vocational High School learned they won Quaker State's Best in Class Challenge

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows