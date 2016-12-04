Jackson State holds off Southern Mississippi 75-64

Jackson State snapped a six-game losing streak with a 75-64 win over Southern Mississippi on Sunday.
The Tigers (2-6) took a 43-30 advantage into the break and protected it over the final 20 minutes to capture its third straight win over Southern Mississippi in as many seasons.
Southern Mississippi (3-3) opened the second half with a 10-1 run fueled with six points from Eddie Davis to cut the deficit to 44-40 with 16:54 left. The Golden Eagles pulled to within three nearly two minutes later on Quinton Campbell's 3-pointer. Each time, Jackson State retook control.
Campbell scored five straight points late in the game to cut the deficit to 73-64 with 39 seconds left but Jackson State held off the Golden Eagles the rest of the way.
Southern Mississippi's Cortez Edwards finished with a career-high 18 points.
