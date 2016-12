Sometimes circumstances dictate a change of scenery

0:54 Historic downtown building gets dramatic remodel Pause

0:44 Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

1:11 Stratford student in the running for national research prize

1:46 Toys 4 Tots Parade

0:49 How many "Merry Christmas" greetings can you find in this video?

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:22 How a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker