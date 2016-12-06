Canucks defenseman Larsen taken off ice on stretcher

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Philip Larsen was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being checked in the face by New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall on Tuesday night.
Larsen fell on his back in the second period after taking a very hard hit from Hall's shoulder behind the net and did not seem to move. It appeared a loose stick hit Larsen in the head as he lay on the ice.
The 27-year-old was treated by trainers before a stretcher was wheeled on the ice and Larsen was strapped in place.
No penalty was called. It appeared Hall got Larsen with his shoulder and possibly elbow.
The game had turned nasty late in the first period.
Devils center Travis Zajac left late in the opening period after falling face first into the end boards following a shove from Vancouver center Michael Chaput. Zajac was cut, and there was a patch of blood on the ice.
Chaput was not penalized. Zajac returned in the second period with a full face shield.
