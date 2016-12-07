Boys high school basketball roundup

Carver 52, Shaw 44
Daniel Melvin scored 16 points and Rodney Battle scored 15 to lead Carver to the win.
Tuesday at Carver
Shaw
4
16
12
12
—
44
Carver
11
17
11
13
—
52
Shaw
Lincoln Smith 12; Dewan Porta Wilson 10; DeQuan Martin 7; Partrick Mahone 4; DeQuande Green 4; Jaylen Patterson 3; Kam Parker 2; Chris Hicks 2.
Carver
Daniel Melvin 16; Rodney Battle 15; Alex Wilson 10; Xai Jacobs 2; A.J. Watts 9.
Records: Carver 4-1 (2-0). Next: Northside at Carver, 6 p.m. Friday.
Schley County 47, Brookstone 44
Sutton Eggena scored 13 points and Jamie Sheek and Chris Edmons each scored 11, but Brookstone could not overcome an early deficit.
Tuesday at Schley County
Brookstone
5
6
16
17
—
44
Schley Cty
8
9
18
12
—
47
Brookstone
Jamie Sheek 11; Sutton Eggena 13; William Reaves 4; Chris Edmonds 11; Frank Waldrep 5.
Schley County
Bateman 4; Walker 18; Stone 13; Sims 2; Scott 10.
Records: Brookstone 3-2 (1-1). Next: Macon County at Brookstone, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
