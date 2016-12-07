Sports

December 7, 2016 2:36 PM

Boys high school basketball roundup

Carver 52, Shaw 44

Daniel Melvin scored 16 points and Rodney Battle scored 15 to lead Carver to the win.

Tuesday at Carver

Shaw

4

16

12

12

44

Carver

11

17

11

13

52

Shaw

Lincoln Smith 12; Dewan Porta Wilson 10; DeQuan Martin 7; Partrick Mahone 4; DeQuande Green 4; Jaylen Patterson 3; Kam Parker 2; Chris Hicks 2.

Carver

Daniel Melvin 16; Rodney Battle 15; Alex Wilson 10; Xai Jacobs 2; A.J. Watts 9.

Records: Carver 4-1 (2-0). Next: Northside at Carver, 6 p.m. Friday.

 

 

Schley County 47, Brookstone 44

Sutton Eggena scored 13 points and Jamie Sheek and Chris Edmons each scored 11, but Brookstone could not overcome an early deficit.

Tuesday at Schley County

Brookstone

5

6

16

17

44

Schley Cty

8

9

18

12

47

Brookstone

Jamie Sheek 11; Sutton Eggena 13; William Reaves 4; Chris Edmonds 11; Frank Waldrep 5.

Schley County

Bateman 4; Walker 18; Stone 13; Sims 2; Scott 10.

Records: Brookstone 3-2 (1-1). Next: Macon County at Brookstone, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

 

