December 8, 2016 11:40 PM

Hill scores 21, Jackson added 18, UALR beats UAPB 67-52

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Marius Hill had 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Jalen Jackson made 7 of 8 from the field and scored 16 and Arkansas-Little Rock beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-52 on Thursdays night.

Kemy Osse hit three 3-pointers and added 10 points with six rebounds for UALR (7-2). The Trojans have won four in a tow.

UAPB (1-8) took a 28 -24 lead when Trent Steen hit a jumper to open the second half but Osse hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 16-0 run and UALR led the rest of the way.

Senior Jaquan Lynch led the Lions (1-8) with a career-high 17 points.

The Trojans outrebounded UAPB 37-22, including 14-5 on the offensive glass, and made 12-of-15 free throws. The Lions, who have lost seven in a row, made 5 of 9 foul shots.

