Rome win Georgia High School Class AAAAA championship

Quarterback Knox Kadum rushed for 125 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead No. 4 Rome to a 16-7 win over No. 1 Buford in the Georgia High School Association's Class AAAAA football championship Friday at the Georgia Dome.
It was the first state championship for Rome (13-2).
Kadum, a sophomore, ran for a 28-yard touchdown to put Rome ahead in the third quarter, then iced the game with a touchdown on an 18-yard naked bootleg on fourth-and-inches with 1:12 remaining.
Rome's defense limited Buford to 112 yards of total offense and held its eighth opponent this season to single-digits.
Buford scored on its first possession of the game. Anthony Grant returned the opening kickoff 94 yards to the 1 and fullback T.D. Roof ran it in on the next play.
Rome cut the lead to 7-3 at halftime on a 24-yard field goal by Emanual Gonzalez.
