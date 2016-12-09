Sports

Rome win Georgia High School Class AAAAA championship

ATLANTA

Quarterback Knox Kadum rushed for 125 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead No. 4 Rome to a 16-7 win over No. 1 Buford in the Georgia High School Association's Class AAAAA football championship Friday at the Georgia Dome.

It was the first state championship for Rome (13-2).

Kadum, a sophomore, ran for a 28-yard touchdown to put Rome ahead in the third quarter, then iced the game with a touchdown on an 18-yard naked bootleg on fourth-and-inches with 1:12 remaining.

Rome's defense limited Buford to 112 yards of total offense and held its eighth opponent this season to single-digits.

Buford scored on its first possession of the game. Anthony Grant returned the opening kickoff 94 yards to the 1 and fullback T.D. Roof ran it in on the next play.

Rome cut the lead to 7-3 at halftime on a 24-yard field goal by Emanual Gonzalez.

