Tigers agree to minor league deal with Infante

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to terms with infielder Omar Infante on a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.
Detroit announced 14 minor league deals Friday, including one with the 34-year-old Infante. He played 39 games in the major leagues last season with Kansas City, hitting .239 with no home runs. He began his big league career with the Tigers back in 2002 and had a second stint with Detroit from 2012-13.
The Tigers also agreed to minor league deals with right-handers Ruben Alaniz, Johan Belisario, Endrys Briceño, William Cuevas, Jeff Ferrell, Santiago Garrido, Logan Kensing, Arcenio Leon, Dustin Molleken and Cory Riordan; catcher Miguel Gonzalez; and infielders Argenis Diaz and Gustavo Nuñez.
