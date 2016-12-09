Sophomore center Sima to transfer from St. John's

Sophomore center Yankuba Sima has asked for and received his release from the St. John's program.
Coach Chris Mullin said Friday the 6-foot-11 Sima has received permission to speak with other NCAA Division I programs.
Sima started 18 of 24 appearances as a freshman last season, averaging 7.6 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds. The native of Spain ranked second in the Big East with 2.5 blocks per game and his 60 rejections were the ninth-most for a season in program history.
Starting eight of 10 games this season, Sima averaged 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds. He was shooting 44.7 percent (21 for 47) from the field and 72.0 percent (18 for 25) at the free throw line.
His season highs were 12 points and seven rebounds against Michigan State at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
