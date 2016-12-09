Collins shines as Hominy finishes season undefeated

Hominy quarterback Zaven Collins accounted for 198 yards and four touchdowns and the Bucks completed an undefeated season with a 42-14 win over Wynnewood on Friday night in the Oklahoma Class A title game.
Hominy (14-0) won its fifth state football title but its first since 2001. During their five playoff games this year, the Bucks outscored their opponents 227-36.
Collins, who has orally committed to Tulsa, rushed 17 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns and passed for another score, while Tanner McElyea added 163 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Wynnewood (11-4) carried a nine-game winning streak into the game, but fumbled eight times, losing four. Hominy turned each of those turnovers into a touchdown. Three of them came in the first half as the Bucks built a 35-7 lead.
Marcus Knowles led Wynnewood with 97 yards rushing on 16 carries.
