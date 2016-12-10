Cabrera Bello, Brazel share 2-shot lead at Hong Kong Open

Sam Brazel of Australia shot a 3-under 67 Saturday in the third round of the Hong Kong Open to share a two-stroke lead with Rafa Cabrera Bello.
Cabrera Bello lost his three-shot lead at the Hong Kong Golf Club after four bogeys and a double bogey. The Spaniard recovered with key birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 for a par-70 round — and 11-under 199.
"The best thing is I'm still in it, I'm still leading alongside Sam," Cabrera Bello said.
Brazel, who plays on the Asian Tour and is yet to win a big tournament, bogeyed the first hole but then had an error-free round to stay in contention.
"I haven't been in the top position before," Brazel said. "I'm just going to go and do what I did today. Just play one shot at a time and try and enjoy the atmosphere out there."
English golfer Tommy Fleetwood (67) is two off the pace on 9 under, a shot ahead of American David Lipsky (66).
Defending champion Justin Rose finished on 1-under.
"Drove the ball exceptionally well today, feel like I have all the full power back," said Rose, who withdrew after the first round of the Hero World Challenge earlier this month. "I think this has been the perfect week for me, sort of active rehab."
